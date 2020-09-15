Global  
 

New Education Policy gives importance to mother tongue: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister on September 16 said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives importance to "mother tongue and local language".

At the webinar, Rajnath Singh said, "We are one of the youngest countries in the world.

Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets.

Identifying this power, PM Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields." He further said, "Mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy.

Our mother tongue is the language of our 'mind'.

It is not only our simple expression, but also the simplest and most able medium of learning."


