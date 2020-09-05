BJP workers offer 70-kg laddoo at Coimbatore temple ahead of PM Modi's 70th birthday

Global  
 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple in Coimbatore on September 16.

The laddoo was later distributed among the locals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17.


