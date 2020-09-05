BJP workers offer 70-kg laddoo at Coimbatore temple ahead of PM Modi's 70th birthday

Union Defence Minister on September 16 said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives importance to "mother tongue and local language". At the webinar, Rajnath Singh said, "We are one of the youngest countries in the world. Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets. Identifying this power, PM Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields." He further said, "Mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy. Our mother tongue is the language of our 'mind'. It is not only our simple expression, but also the simplest and most able medium of learning."
Congress leader Anand Sharma lashed out at the Modi government over the handling of the Covid crisis and raised several questions over Union Health’s minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the issue in Lok Sabha. Sharma questioned the lockdown imposed by the government and said what preparations had been taken before the imposition of a lockdown by the centre. The Congress MP also questioned the health minister’s assertion that the lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh Covid cases in the country and up to 78 thousand deaths in the country. The Congress leader asked what is the scientific basis of the claims and pointed out that India had 600 cases the day pan-India lockdown was announced by PM Modi and now the total number of cases stand at 5 million. The Union Health Minister had lauded the Prime Minister for declaring a pan-India lockdown. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP national president, JP Nadda on September 16 said the three agriculture bills, which the central government wants to pass in the Parliament, will rapidly increase the price of produce of the farmers and will also help increase investment in the agriculture sector. He said, "Three Bills before Parliament, keeping in mind farmers' welfare - Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance Ordinance." "These Bills are very far-sighted. They are in the process of being passed as Acts in the Parliament. These Bills will rapidly increase the price of produce of the farmers. These Bills will also help increase investment in the agriculture sector," he added. However, many farmers and opposition across the country are opposing the bills, calling them anti-farmers and a mechanism to end Minimum Support Price (MSP).
A woman taken up the responsibility to feed a large number of stray dogs in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. She feed at least 50 dogs twice a day in Coimbatore. Lady cooks food for dogs herself and serves them in separate plates. She is doing this work for the past 6 years.
Congress lashed out at the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha over its plans to privatise airports in the country. Congress MP KC Venugopal hit out at the Centre over the airport privatisation drive in..
