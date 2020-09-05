BJP workers offer 70-kg laddoo at Coimbatore temple ahead of PM Modi's 70th birthday

Explain how lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh Covid cases: Anand Sharma



Congress leader Anand Sharma lashed out at the Modi government over the handling of the Covid crisis and raised several questions over Union Health’s minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the issue in Lok Sabha. Sharma questioned the lockdown imposed by the government and said what preparations had been taken before the imposition of a lockdown by the centre. The Congress MP also questioned the health minister’s assertion that the lockdown prevented 14 to 29 lakh Covid cases in the country and up to 78 thousand deaths in the country. The Congress leader asked what is the scientific basis of the claims and pointed out that India had 600 cases the day pan-India lockdown was announced by PM Modi and now the total number of cases stand at 5 million. The Union Health Minister had lauded the Prime Minister for declaring a pan-India lockdown. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25