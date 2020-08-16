Global  
 

Suresh Raina visits house of uncle who was murdered in Pathankot

Cricketer Suresh Raina visited the house of his uncle who was murdered in Pathankot district last month.

As per state government, the murder case has been solved with the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals.

11 other accused are yet to be arrested.

The unfortunate incident involving Raina's family took place on the night of 19th August.

Raina returned from UAE and pulled out of IPL, this year, to support his family.


