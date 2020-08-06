This time of year whale watchers can see thousands of whales making their way back to Antarctica.

This is the ‘Whale Super Highway’ Where Thousands of Humpbacks Travel Every Year

azcentral This is the 'whale super highway' where thousands of humpbacks travel every year https://t.co/1A2jFYcpGa 6 days ago

Justkat54 This is the ‘whale super highway’ where thousands of humpbacks travel every year https://t.co/PcDO1wAvjX - 55 sec v… https://t.co/pn10ooMqT7 6 days ago