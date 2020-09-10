Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Eye On The Day 9/16
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Sally is battering parts of the Gulf Coast, President Trump defends policies during town hall-style interview, and City of Louisville, KY reaches $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor,
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Forecasters say Hurricane Sally could strengthen before making landfall, Wildfires in the western U.S. cause poor air quality, and Macy’s Thanksgiving..
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Scores of wildfires continue to burn in the western U.S., recordings of President Trump talking about COVID-19 severity, and 12 toys up for induction at..