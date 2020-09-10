Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 9/16

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Eye On The Day 9/16

Eye On The Day 9/16

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Sally is battering parts of the Gulf Coast, President Trump defends policies during town hall-style interview, and City of Louisville, KY reaches $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor,


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PoliticalGracie

Gracie RT @mattdanielwx: 4:58 AM (9/16/2020): Hurricane Ivan made landfall near Gulf Shores 16 years ago on this day. On 9/16, #Sally is making la… 45 minutes ago

mattdanielwx

Matt Daniel 4:58 AM (9/16/2020): Hurricane Ivan made landfall near Gulf Shores 16 years ago on this day. On 9/16, #Sally is mak… https://t.co/RUMnbjEaw0 2 hours ago

mattdanielwx

Matt Daniel 4:58 AM (9/16/2020): Hurricane Ivan made landfall near Gulf Shores 16 years ago on this day. On 9/16, #Sally is mak… https://t.co/KPdc0LF9Sr 2 hours ago

mcevoymitchell

mcevoymitchell RT @TheRacesSA: Happy Balaklava Cup Day! 🏆 Keep your eye on a few Dare to Dream horses going around at @BalaklavaRacing today, including B… 9 hours ago

TheRacesSA

TheRacesSA Happy Balaklava Cup Day! 🏆 Keep your eye on a few Dare to Dream horses going around at @BalaklavaRacing today, inc… https://t.co/1kNvu2CHKd 12 hours ago

AndrewEmbling

Andrew Embling RT @VitalityAdviser: Last chance to register! Join us at 10am tomorrow (16 Sept) for our first ever online event - Launch 2020. Keep an eye… 22 hours ago

VitalityAdviser

Vitality Adviser Last chance to register! Join us at 10am tomorrow (16 Sept) for our first ever online event - Launch 2020. Keep an… https://t.co/B9Z7MmdQiN 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 9/15 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/15

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Forecasters say Hurricane Sally could strengthen before making landfall, Wildfires in the western U.S. cause poor air quality, and Macy’s Thanksgiving..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published
Eye On The Day 9/14 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/14

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Wildfires continue to burn up and down the West Coast, CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden up in AZ, MN, and Oracle has reportedly won..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published
Eye On The Day 9/10 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/10

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Scores of wildfires continue to burn in the western U.S., recordings of President Trump talking about COVID-19 severity, and 12 toys up for induction at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:16Published