Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th, all accused to be in court | Oneindia News

The verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case will be delivered on September 30th and all the accused have been asked to be present in the court.

The deadline to announce the verdict was set by the Supreme Court last month.

Among the 32 accused are former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh and BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sakshi Maharaj.

