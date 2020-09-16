Global  
 

Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority'

Angela Rayner has mocked Boris Johnson over his government’s “rule of six” exemption for grouse shooting and hunting.

Labour deputy leader Rayner, stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, attacked Johnson over his record during the coronavirus outbreak before asking: “Is this really your top priority?” Credit: Parliamentlive.tv


