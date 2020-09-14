iPad Air Coming in October 2020

On September 15, Apple announced a new iPad Air during a virtual press conference.

Business Insider reports the new iPad Air starts at $599 and will be available in October.

Preorders will be available from the Apple online store.

The 2020 iPad Air will feature a 10.9-inch screen, a USB-C charger, an A14 bionic chip, and 64GB or 256GB of storage space The cellular-enabled version of the 2020 iPad Air will start at $729.