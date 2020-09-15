Hurricane sally blows transformer in Pensacola leaving local residents without power
Tens of thousands have been left without power after Hurricane Sally approached the Gulf Coast of the US on September 15.
Hurricane Sally Made Landfall Near Gulf Shores, AlabamaNancy Chen reports the Category 2 hurricane is drenching the region with heavy rain and the strong winds have cut power to tens of thousands.
Gulf Coast Residents Need To Brace For Historic Rainfall From Hurricane SallyCBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Biloxi, Mississippi.
Gulf Coast Residents Prep For Hurricane Sally's ArrivalNancy Chen reports Sally could dump up to two feet of rain in some areas.