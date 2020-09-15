Liam Neeson fears Covid-19 will kill the arts in his native Northern Ireland

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Liam Neeson has expressed fears the Covid-19 pandemic could kill off the arts in his home of Northern Ireland, calling recent government aid a "lifeline".


