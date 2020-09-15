Liam Neeson fears Covid-19 will kill the arts in his native Northern Ireland

Van Morrison Rallies Against COVID-19 Lockdowns



Musician Van Morrison is railing against UK lockdowns and pandemic restrictions in three new songs. Morrison's protests despite the government's success at containing Covid-19 transmissions. His new singles feature lyrics so specific and incendiary they sound as though they were designed to be played at rallies and protests. Morrison, who is Northern Irish, released the songs as "songs of protest.

