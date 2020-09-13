Reasons To Be Bullish On Stocks

2020 has been a wild ride for stocks.

Business Insider reports that the market continues to face risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also election uncertainty, and the potential for heightened trade tensions with China.

BI reports that investors should continue to hold on for the potential of more gains ahead.

In a note, investment group LPL raised its year-end S&P 500 fair-value target to a range of 3,450 to 3,500, the note said.