Bristol Zoo celebrates red panda day with a new arrival

Shifumi the one-year-old female panda is the latest addition to Bristol ZooGardens, who arrived from Parc Animalier d'Auvergne in France where she wasnamed after the popular game 'rock, paper, scissors'.

Shifumi arrives just intime to celebrate International Red Panda Day on September 19, celebratedacross the world annually on the third Saturday of September.