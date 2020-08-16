PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”
Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.
Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today.
Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the decision to privatise the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing infrastructure has been a 'mistake', as it does not maximise pre-existing resources like NHS laboratories and local public health teams. She added that the surge in demand for testing was wholly predictable, particularly as the government made the decision to have schools return and businesses reopen.
Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation aftera member of his household developed symptoms. He will continue working fromhome, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.The situationemerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’soffice has alerted the broadcaster. Sir Keir shared a studio with host NickFerrari during the phone-in show.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says a lack of access to coronavirus testing for school pupils and teachers is causing significant disruption to education, as well as the jobs of family members. She added that pupils needed "very swift testing" to be accessible to avoid prolonged disruption to their education.