PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.

Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises [Video]

Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs [Video]

Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility [Video]

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson is a ‘Trumpite’ who wants EU to fail, British diplomat says

 Britain’s former ambassador to the European Union Ivan Rogers has predicted that Britain will leave the post-Brexit transition at the end of this year with no..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson's ego is leading Britain down a political sinkhole

 Brandon Lewis, our current Secretary of State, is probably one of the few politicians who is in danger of being sacked not for telling untruths, but for being..
WorldNews

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament [Video]

Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."

Labour: Privatised Covid-19 testing shortfall was avoidable [Video]

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the decision to privatise the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing infrastructure has been a 'mistake', as it does not maximise pre-existing resources like NHS laboratories and local public health teams. She added that the surge in demand for testing was wholly predictable, particularly as the government made the decision to have schools return and businesses reopen. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid. The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'. His comments come as part of his address the TUC members. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation aftera member of his household developed symptoms. He will continue working fromhome, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.The situationemerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’soffice has alerted the broadcaster. Sir Keir shared a studio with host NickFerrari during the phone-in show.

Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’ [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government’s proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as “wrong”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

How to watch Connect, Facebook and Oculus' big AR/VR event

 Oculus

The seventh annual Facebook Connect virtual and augmented reality conference, formerly known as Oculus Connect, is being streamed online today...
The Verge
Labour: Testing shortfall is disrupting education and work [Video]

Labour: Testing shortfall is disrupting education and work

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says a lack of access to coronavirus testing for school pupils and teachers is causing significant disruption to education, as well as the jobs of family members. She added that pupils needed "very swift testing" to be accessible to avoid prolonged disruption to their education. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson's government is blaming the public for its coronavirus test shortage as a surge of infections triggers new lockdown restrictions

A local leader has warned the virus is now 'moving around uncontrolled' in parts of the UK.
