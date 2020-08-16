PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.

Report by Connerv.

