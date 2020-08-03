Raina visits house of uncle who was killed, thanks Punjab CM for arrests

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday visited house of uncle who was killed last month.

He thanked Punjab Police and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh after the arrests in the case.

Punjab Police arrested three members of an inter-state gang of robbers.

As per the state government, 11 other accused are yet to be arrested.

"I just met my sister, Punjab Police have done a great job.

I would like to thank Punjab CM, he has helped a lot.

The family is going through a difficult time and I am trying to do my best," he said.

Raina had earlier appealed to Punjab CM and Punjab Police for help nab the culprits.

The attack on Raina's family had taken place in Pathankot's Tharyal on the night intervening August 19 and 20.

While Raina's uncle had died on the spot after sustaining head injuries, his 32-year-old cousin passed away later at a private hospital.