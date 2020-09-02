Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.

Emer McCarthy reports.

There was rapturous applause Wednesday (September 16), as Japan's government confirmed the news the world had been expecting - Yoshihide Suga was voted the country's prime minister.

Although Suga is Japan's first new leader in nearly eight years, his new cabinet is relatively familiar- keeping about half of the members from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.

Even Abe's younger brother, Nobuo Kishi, was handed the defense portfolio.

The outgoing PM was sentimental as he left his office for the last time.

"Since I took over the administration, I have worked hard every single day to revitalize the economy and to conduct diplomacy that would protect the national interest.

During this time, I am proud to have taken on various challenges with the Japanese people." Suga won a LDP leadership race by a landslide on Monday and faces a number of challenges in office, including tackling COVID-19 while reviving a battered economy and dealing with a rapidly aging society.

But with little direct diplomatic experience, Suga must also cope with an intensifying U.S.-China confrontation, build ties with the winner of the Nov.

3 U.S. presidential election and try to keep Japan's own relations with Beijing on track.

There is speculation that Suga might call a snap election for parliament's lower house to take advantage of any rise in public support, although he has said handling the pandemic and reviving the economy were his top priorities.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yoshihide Suga Yoshihide Suga Prime Minister-designate of Japan

Cheers and flowers as Abe leaves office [Video]

Cheers and flowers as Abe leaves office

Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe and his cabinet resigned on Wednesday clearing the way for Yoshihide Suga to take over as successor, ahead of Suga's election as Japan's new prime minister in parliament.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe 90th Prime Minister of Japan


Nobuo Kishi Nobuo Kishi Japanese politician

Related news from verified sources

Japan: Yoshihide Suga wins race to replace Abe

As the new head of the ruling party, Suga is now virtually guaranteed to become Japan's next prime...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Alert: Former chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga elected by Parliament as Japan’s new prime minister, succeeding Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Former chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga elected by Parliament as Japan’s new...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe [Video]

Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe

Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:47Published
Suga joins race to become Japan's PM [Video]

Suga joins race to become Japan's PM

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Caroline..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published