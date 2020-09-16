Sally wreaks havoc with 100mph winds in Orange Beach, Alabama after making landfall
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Sally wreaks havoc with 100mph winds in Orange Beach, Alabama after making landfall
The Category 2 Hurricane Sally has started a path of destruction in Orange Beach, Alabama after making landfall on September 16.
Footage shows the beach town being battered by strong tidal currents, high-speed winds and lashing rain, while residents have been put under curfew or told to evacuate.
The National Hurricane Center tweeted: "#Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 4:45 am CDT as a category 2 hurricane.
"Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb."