Sally wreaks havoc with 100mph winds in Orange Beach, Alabama after making landfall

The Category 2 Hurricane Sally has started a path of destruction in Orange Beach, Alabama after making landfall on September 16.

Footage shows the beach town being battered by strong tidal currents, high-speed winds and lashing rain, while residents have been put under curfew or told to evacuate.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted: "#Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 4:45 am CDT as a category 2 hurricane.

"Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb."