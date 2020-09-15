Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini viciously trolled for Bollywood support | Oneindia News

Global  
 

After Jaya Bachchan, now veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has come out in defence of the Hindi film industry which she felt was being vilified for drug abuse.

Malini said Bollywood is an industry that promotes arts, culture and represents India.

There are bad elements everywhere for which she said the whole industry must not be targeted.

