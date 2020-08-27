Hurricane Sally: Tree falls through house in Alabama causing severe damage

Global  
 

A tree fell through a home in Alabama causing severe damage as Hurricane Sally made landfall on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning (September 16) The clip, filmed in Mobile, Alabama shows Hill Robinson walking around his house showing the extent of the damage caused by the hurricane.

Robinson said that the tree fell into the roof and crashed through to the bedroom but he suffered only minor bruises and scrapes.


