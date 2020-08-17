Global  
 

Tensions flare between pro and anti-Trump protesters outside rally venue in Philadelphia

Video Credit: Newsflare
Police officers were seen standing in between anti-Trump protesters and the president's supporters to avoid any violent clashes in Philadelphia on Tuesday night (September 15).

Footage shows the two groups throwing water at each other and agitating each other ahead of President Trump's speech in the city's town hall.

According to reports, protesters also attempted to shut down a highway.


