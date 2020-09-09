Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event

Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event

On the campaign trail, President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., makes a stop in Idaho once again.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Don Ahern addresses fines from hosting Trump campaign event in Henderson [Video]

Don Ahern addresses fines from hosting Trump campaign event in Henderson

Don Ahern addresses fines from hosting a Trump campaign event in Henderson. The City of Henderson has fined Xtreme Manufacturing, the company that hosted a rally for President Donald Trump's..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:49Published
Pres. Trump Visits Sacramento For California Wildfire Briefing [Video]

Pres. Trump Visits Sacramento For California Wildfire Briefing

He was greeted by supporters and protesters outside of McClellan Air Park and met with Gov. Gavin Newsom for a briefing from Cal Fire.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:49Published
Vice President Mike Pence Visits Pittsburgh Area [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence Visits Pittsburgh Area

Vice President Mike Pence was back in the Pittsburgh area today campaigning for a second Trump-Pence term; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:23Published