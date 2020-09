“Certified Young Person” Paul Rudd Says Wear A Mask In Hilarious PSA

Paul Rudd talks directly to his fellow millennials in a hilarious PSA about wearing masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

In the spoof commissioned by the New York Governor's Office, Rudd employs his best slang to appeal to his fellow youths.

Only breaking character at the end, when the obviousness of his message gets the better of him.