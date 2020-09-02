Wednesday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: SLB, HMST
Wednesday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: SLB, HMST
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Monday, Schlumberger's Chief Executive Officer, Peuch Olivier Le, made a $448,850 purchase of SLB, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $17.95 each.
Le was up about 3.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SLB trading as high as $18.62 at last check today.
Schlumberger is trading up about 2.1% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Le made one other purchase in the past year, buying $137,650 shares at a cost of $13.77 each.
And also on Monday, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought $402,750 worth of HomeStreet, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $26.85 each.
Before this latest buy, Patterson purchased HMST at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.02M at an average of $23.77 per share.
HomeStreet is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.
So far Patterson is in the green, up about 3.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.65.