Bobbi J, Documentary

A KANSAS CITY WOMAN'SSTORY WILL BE ON THE BIGSCREEN TONIGHT.TAKE A LOOK AT THETRAILER FOR SBOBBI JO- UNDER THE INFLUENCE.THIS DOCUMENTARYPROFILES BOBBI JO REED.SHE WENT FROM ADDICTTO FOUNDER OF THEHEALING HOUSE WHERESHE HELPS OTHERSRECOVER FROMADDICTION.K-C NATIVE BRENT JONESDIRECTED THEDOCUMENTARY.Brent Jones // Director ofSBobbiJo: Under the InfluenceSThe takeaway is to helpothersas much as possible.

And if yougetdown, you can always get backup.That"s what she"s allabout.TONIGHT'S PREMIERE OFTHE DOCUMENTARY ISALREADY SOLD OUT.JONES SAYS HE'SFINALIZING DEALS TO PUTIT ON MULTIPLE VIDEO ONDEMAND PLATFORMS NEXTYEAR.