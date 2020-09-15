Many Kansas Citians taking advantage of historically low mortgage rates created by COVID-19 outbreak

WellSky donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels to help fight rising food insecurity created by COVID-19



WellSky donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels to help fight rising food insecurity created by COVID-19 Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago

JTS Mortgage Minute 09/15/20 - Low Mortgage Motivation



Mortgage rates are at a record low and are expected to remain there through the fall. For more information on how to purchase your dream home call JTS today at 662-329-9090 Credit: WCBI Published 2 days ago