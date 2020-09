Boise announces small business grant program, application period opens September 16

BEEN DEVASTATINGFOR MANY LOCALBUSINESSES.SO THE CITY OFBOISE... HASANNOUNCED A NEWINTIATIVE... TO HELP.THE SMALLBUSINESS GRANTPROGRAM... USESFEDERAL CARES ACTMONEY...DISTRIBUTED BYGOVERNOR LITTLE'SCORONAVIRUSFINANCIAL ADVISORYCOMMITTEE.UP TO 15-THOUSANDDOLLARS ISAVAILABLE... TOELIGIBLEBUSINESSES.YOU CAN LEARNMORE... INCLUDINGHOW TO APPLY... ONTHE CITY OF BOISE'SWEBSITE.APPLICATIONS OPENUP TODAY.

The City of Boise announced a new program to help local business owners financially impacted by COVID-19.