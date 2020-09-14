Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Ten Reverses Course, Reinstates Fall Football Season

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Big Ten Reverses Course, Reinstates Fall Football Season

Big Ten Reverses Course, Reinstates Fall Football Season

Big Ten football is back on for this fall.

(0:25)WCCO Mid-Morning - Sept.

16, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football beginning Oct. 24 weekend

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football beginning Oct. 24...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


Penn State, Rutgers will play football after all as Big Ten reverses decision on fall season

The Big Ten's reversal comes a little more than a month after its decision to shelve the fall season.
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24 [Video]

Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24

There will be a Big Ten football season this fall beginning in October, as officials announced a reversal in their decision to cancel the season. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:28Published
'College Football needs uniformity' — Reggie Bush on potential Big Ten return this fall | THE HERD [Video]

'College Football needs uniformity' — Reggie Bush on potential Big Ten return this fall | THE HERD

Reggie Bush joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if the Big Ten football conference will return this fall. Hear why Reggie Bush believes that College Football needs uniformity across the board.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published
Big Ten vote may be all-or-none scenario [Video]

Big Ten vote may be all-or-none scenario

A vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors regarding the 2020 football season may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to reports. Wisconsin's chancellor told reporters Monday the likely scenario is..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:34Published