Big Ten Reverses Course, Reinstates Fall Football Season
Big Ten football is back on for this fall.
16, 2020
Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24There will be a Big Ten football season this fall beginning in October, as officials announced a reversal in their decision to cancel the season. Katie Johnston reports.
'College Football needs uniformity' — Reggie Bush on potential Big Ten return this fall | THE HERDReggie Bush joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if the Big Ten football conference will return this fall. Hear why Reggie Bush believes that College Football needs uniformity across the board.
Big Ten vote may be all-or-none scenarioA vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors regarding the 2020 football season may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to reports. Wisconsin's chancellor told reporters Monday the likely scenario is..