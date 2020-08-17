|
|
|
Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset
Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset
The WAP hitmaker filed documents on Tuesday to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for 4 November.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Cardi B is seeking custody. The 27-year-old “WAP” superstar, who just filed documents seeking a...
Just Jared - Published
|
The "WAP" rapper isn't happy with divorce documents and wants Offset to have joint custody of their...
HipHopDX - Published
|
Words are the terms of their divorce, including her request for primary physical custody of her...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|