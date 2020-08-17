Global  
 

Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset

Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset

Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset

The WAP hitmaker filed documents on Tuesday to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for 4 November.


Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

 The New York rapper says her relationship with the Migos star is "irretrievably broken".
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset [Video]

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

The rapper filed for divorce from husband and Migos rapper,

Cardi B Will Amend Divorce Docs, She Wants It Amicable

 Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious.
Cardi B Wants Custody of Daughter Kulture Amid Offset Divorce

Cardi B is seeking custody. The 27-year-old "WAP" superstar, who just filed documents seeking a...
Cardi B Doesn't Want Offset's Money In Divorce Changes To Child Custody

The "WAP" rapper isn't happy with divorce documents and wants Offset to have joint custody of their...
Cardi B to Amend Highly Contentious Divorce Papers for Amicable Split

Words are the terms of their divorce, including her request for primary physical custody of her...
Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset | Billboard News

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday (Sept. 15) after being married for three years, according to the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset [Video]

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, court documents have revealed.

