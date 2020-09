New Chelsea striker Timo Werner believes the Premier League 'fits his style' after joining from the Bundesliga.

Gwarn then Thabzzie 🐐 @shents69 @mrjakehumphrey You realize that the premier league is fast and thus suits Werner because like Auba his quick 6 days ago

🚩 ☭ @thabo_therex @shents69 @mrjakehumphrey the Bundesliga is full of high defensive lines which suits a player like We… https://t.co/7eJ8RhX5GM 6 days ago