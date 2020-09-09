Global  
 

The 'Travis Scott McDonalds meal prank' has made its way to Dairy Queen

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz
On Sept.

3, Travis Scott and McDonald’sannounced that they were collaborating on acelebrity meal called the Travis Scott Meal.It features Cactus Jack’s favorites — a quarterpounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, medium frieswith BBQ sauce and a Sprite with ice — all for just $6.According to UBS, McDonald’s franchisessaw a “significant boost” in sales fromthe celebrity-approved meal.Arguably a huge part of the Cactus Jackcollab’s success is thanks to TikTok, where teenshave made ordering the meal into a trend.when asked what they would like toorder, they simply reply, “You knowwhy I’m here.” They then proceed to startblasting Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode”.In one viral video, user Everett Kim drivesup to the ordering window at a Dairy Queenand gives him the typical prompt.The employee seems to know what this means, becausehe replies matter-of-factly, “Uh, this is a Dairy Queen”.Kim’s video has been mostly well-received byusers who found the “awkward” prank “hilarious”.“This has no business being this funny,” one personsaid.

“Wrong restaurant,” another user joked


