DeChambeau: I'll hit it as far as I can!
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published
DeChambeau: I'll hit it as far as I can!
Bryson DeChambeau says he is going for distance over accuracy at Winged Foot for this week's US Open.
