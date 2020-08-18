Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DeChambeau: I'll hit it as far as I can!

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:48s - Published
DeChambeau: I'll hit it as far as I can!

DeChambeau: I'll hit it as far as I can!

Bryson DeChambeau says he is going for distance over accuracy at Winged Foot for this week's US Open.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What makes Winged Foot so tough? [Video]

What makes Winged Foot so tough?

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau look ahead to the tough test they're expecting to face at the US Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:30Published
Rahm says defense of European tour titles uncertain amid pandemic [Video]

Rahm says defense of European tour titles uncertain amid pandemic

Broadcasters THREE MINUTES (3) PER DAY. NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE TOURNAMENT ENDS (2300 GMT AUGUST 25, 2020). NO USE UNITED STATES. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES. NO USE IN COMMERCIALS, PROMOTIONAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:04Published
Rahm says defense of European tour titles uncertain amid continuing pandemic [Video]

Rahm says defense of European tour titles uncertain amid continuing pandemic

Broadcasters THREE MINUTES (3) PER DAY. NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE TOURNAMENT ENDS (2300 GMT AUGUST 25, 2020). NO USE UNITED STATES. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES. NO USE IN COMMERCIALS, PROMOTIONAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:04Published