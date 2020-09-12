Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News

PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar.

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term.

He is the 14th Prime Minister of India.

He served as the Chief Minsiter of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

He represents the Varanasi constituency in the Lok Sabha.

While most people know about his political life.

On his birthday lets take a look at some lesser known facts from his life.

He never took a holiday or called in sick during his 13 years of service as the Chief Minister of Gujrat.

PM Modi completed his graduation very late.

He was 28 years old when he graduated from the very famous Delhi university