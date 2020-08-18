Photographer Jonathan Leder denies Emily Ratajkowski's sexual assault allegations

The Gone Girl star accused the snapper of misconduct during a 2012 photoshoot in a new essay published by Vulture, recalling her agent at the time advised her to stay the night at Leder's home in the Catskill Mountains in New York.
Mariah Carey won’t be joining the long list of celebrities defending Ellen DeGeneres. Huffpost reports that the R&B icon recently reflected on her own brush with DeGeneres years ago. The host essentially "manipulated Carey into revealing she was pregnant" amid rumors she was expecting. Carey reflected on the 2008 interview in an expansive Vulture profile published on Monday. Carey said that she was “extremely uncomfortable” with the exchange at the time.
Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo
Officials with Denver Public Schools tell CBS4 they are "aware of concerns" regarding recent sexual assault allegations involving students, and a former student, of East High School. Denver Police says..