Photographer Jonathan Leder denies Emily Ratajkowski's sexual assault allegations

The Gone Girl star accused the snapper of misconduct during a 2012 photoshoot in a new essay published by Vulture, recalling her agent at the time advised her to stay the night at Leder's home in the Catskill Mountains in New York.


Emily Ratajkowski accuses photographer Jonathan Leder in essay about abuse of power

 Emily Ratajkowski accused photographer Jonathan Leder in an essay for The Cut about abuse of power.
