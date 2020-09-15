Indian Army: Ready for full-fledged war against China | Oneindia News
Indian Army: Ready for full-fledged war against China | Oneindia News
Indian Army is ready for war, Chinese troops not acclimatized for prolonged deployment at tough frontiers; China was tracking over 370 Indian officials through Shenzhen based IT company; Delhi riots chargesheet names only anti-CAA protesters; Security tightened outside Jaya Bachchan's Juhu bungalow; Decades-old Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th & more news #IndianArmy #JayaBachchan #ChinaSnooping