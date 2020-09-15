Indian Army: Ready for full-fledged war against China | Oneindia News

Indian Army is ready for war, Chinese troops not acclimatized for prolonged deployment at tough frontiers; China was tracking over 370 Indian officials through Shenzhen based IT company; Delhi riots chargesheet names only anti-CAA protesters; Security tightened outside Jaya Bachchan's Juhu bungalow; Decades-old Babri Masjid verdict on September 30th & more news #IndianArmy #JayaBachchan #ChinaSnooping



Amid China tension, Indian armed forces showed their preparedness at LAC. Indian army and Air Force demonstrated their capability to counter Chinese aggression. Indian forces are ready for the long.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 12 hours ago Ready to deal with any situation: Defence Minister on India-China border tensions



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 15 attended the second day of the Monsoon Session. During which he briefed members of Lok Sabha about the India-China border issues and assured that.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16 Published 1 day ago Rajnath Singh tell Lok Sabha: Border row unresolved, no mutually acceptable solution yet | Oneindia



Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke in Parliament on Tuesday on the border standoff with China in Ladakh, saying that China is not honouring the customary alignment of the boundary with India... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago