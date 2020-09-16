Global  
 

New Report Gives 'Disturbing Revelations' About Boeing 737 Max Crashes

On Wednesday, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released a 245-page report about the deadly Boeing MAX jet crashes.

The two plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 weren’t a result of one single issue.

They were caused by the failures of Boeing staff, Boeing management, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"A series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing’s engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing’s management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA.


