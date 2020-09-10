Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'
Boris Johnson admitted there was not enough coronavirus testing capacity ThePrime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “We don’t have enoughtesting capacity now because, in an ideal world, I would like to testabsolutely everybody that wants a test immediately.” He promised that therewould be capacity for 500,000 tests a day by the end of October.
But he urgedpeople without symptoms to stay away from testing centres – although heacknowledged the reasons why they may want to find out if they had Covid-19.“What has happened is demand has massively accelerated just in the last coupleof weeks,” he told MPs.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Suspected Covid-19 patients with acute medical needs and people in care homeswill be prioritised under plans to ration coronavirus tests, Health SecretaryMatt Hancock told MPs. NHS leaders have called for health workers and patientsto be given priority amid signs the testing system is failing to meet demand.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Tweets about this
london news RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Boris Johnson finally admits there isn't enough testing capacity https://t.co/kWjRpE67bD 1 minute ago
Tracy Gallagher RT @standardnews: Boris Johnson admits there is not enough testing capacity
Follow all the LIVE updates as the PM faces the Commons Liaiso… 12 minutes ago