Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'

Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'

Boris Johnson admitted there was not enough coronavirus testing capacity ThePrime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “We don’t have enoughtesting capacity now because, in an ideal world, I would like to testabsolutely everybody that wants a test immediately.” He promised that therewould be capacity for 500,000 tests a day by the end of October.

But he urgedpeople without symptoms to stay away from testing centres – although heacknowledged the reasons why they may want to find out if they had Covid-19.“What has happened is demand has massively accelerated just in the last coupleof weeks,” he told MPs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Frustration at lack of testing capacity Covid-19 walk-in centre [Video]

Frustration at lack of testing capacity Covid-19 walk-in centre

Visitors to a walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Birmingham voice theirfrustrations after being turned away. It comes as Boris Johnson defended thesystem during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage [Video]

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises [Video]

Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises

Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Liaison Committee


Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Centre requests Supreme Court to set a deadline for speedy trials of tainted MLAs, MPs, and former MPs

 The Center informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) that it would welcome any order for speedy trial of political leaders facing criminal..
DNA

Derbyshire MPs 'released confidential badger cull map'

 Their constituencies are in a county where badgers are to be killed in a bid to tackle TB in cattle.
BBC News

Opposition members in Lok Sabha demand restoration of MPLADS fund

 Opposition parties, including the Congress, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded restoration of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund,..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary [Video]

Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary

Suspected Covid-19 patients with acute medical needs and people in care homeswill be prioritised under plans to ration coronavirus tests, Health SecretaryMatt Hancock told MPs. NHS leaders have called for health workers and patientsto be given priority amid signs the testing system is failing to meet demand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

londonn60929305

london news RT @MetroUK: BREAKING: Boris Johnson finally admits there isn't enough testing capacity https://t.co/kWjRpE67bD 1 minute ago

TracyGa20473477

Tracy Gallagher RT @standardnews: Boris Johnson admits there is not enough testing capacity Follow all the LIVE updates as the PM faces the Commons Liaiso… 12 minutes ago

battifund1

Rosetta Ceesay RT @JohnEJefferson: Boris Johnson finally admits there isn't enough testing capacity https://t.co/p3rTOG1YYN via @MetroUK 14 minutes ago

jiver66

Julie Ivers #SERCOnotNHS Boris Johnson finally admits there isn't enough testing capacity https://t.co/ztH4UNq0H7 via @MetroUK 18 minutes ago

Salajayne

Sala Then***use it for the elderly and vunerable if you have to have it at all and leave the rest of us to live how… https://t.co/gYKKvwuSYy 20 minutes ago

JohnEJefferson

John E Jefferson Boris Johnson finally admits there isn't enough testing capacity https://t.co/p3rTOG1YYN via @MetroUK 21 minutes ago

18ClarendonSq

Victorian House 🙄🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️Boris Johnson finally admits there isn't enough testing capacity https://t.co/HtFBrGy1Lf via @MetroUK 21 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Boris Johnson admits there is not enough testing capacity Follow all the LIVE updates as the PM faces the Commons… https://t.co/tZE2lI9KQd 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs [Video]

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs

Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
New and painless COVID-19 test kit [Video]

New and painless COVID-19 test kit

There are valley residents being tested for COVID-19 everyday. Many say the experience is unpleasant, but there may be a new and painless alternative.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:59Published
Government considers spending £100bn on mass testing programme [Video]

Government considers spending £100bn on mass testing programme

The Government is mulling shelling out up to £100 billion for a mass at-homecoronavirus testing programme, but experts are cautious about its ability todeliver. Known as “Operation Moonshot”, it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published