Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'

Boris Johnson admitted there was not enough coronavirus testing capacity ThePrime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “We don’t have enoughtesting capacity now because, in an ideal world, I would like to testabsolutely everybody that wants a test immediately.” He promised that therewould be capacity for 500,000 tests a day by the end of October.

But he urgedpeople without symptoms to stay away from testing centres – although heacknowledged the reasons why they may want to find out if they had Covid-19.“What has happened is demand has massively accelerated just in the last coupleof weeks,” he told MPs.