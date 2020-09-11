'The biggest choke in NBA history' — Shannon Sharpe on Clippers GM 7 loss to Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

The Denver Nuggets made NBA history last night becoming the first team to ever come back and win a series down 3-1 twice in the same postseason.

Kawhi Leonard, who went 6 of 22 from the floor for 14 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers were left stunned as their championship aspirations were cut short of even a conference finals appearance.

Paul George didn’t help matters with only 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting last night.

