Macclesfield Town wound up in High Court
Sky Sports News reporter Fraiser Dainton reports from Moss Rose after Macclesfield Town were wound up in the High Court after the club owed more than £500,000.
Cape Town authorities attempt to evict people living in shacks during COVID-19 lockdown despite court rulingCape Town's Law Enforcement division has reportedly attempted to evict people living in shacks, despite a recent court ruling prohibiting Cape Town authorities from carrying out evictions during the..
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|OneindiaIndia's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10..