Macclesfield Town wound up in High Court

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:57s
Sky Sports News reporter Fraiser Dainton reports from Moss Rose after Macclesfield Town were wound up in the High Court after the club owed more than £500,000.


Macclesfield Town wound up in High Court over debts exceeding £500,000

National League club Macclesfield Town are wound up in the High Court over debts totalling more than...
BBC News


