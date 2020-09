Breonna Taylor's family receives $12M settlement Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:37s - Published 8 minutes ago Breonna Taylor's family receives $12M settlement Breonna Taylor's family will receive a 12 million dollar settlement from the city of Louisville, Kentucky.They sued after police officers shot and killed the 26 year old while executing a no-knock warrant in March. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREONNA TAYLOR'S FAMILY WILLRECIEVE A 12 MILLION DOLLARSETTLEMENT FROM THE CITY OFLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY.THEY SUED AFTER POLICE OFFICERSSHOT AND KILLED THE 26-YEAR-OLD- WHILE EXECUTING A "NO-KNOCKWARRANT" IN MARCH.POLICE IN LOUISVILLE HAVE ALSOAGREED TO WIDESPREAD REFORMS--INCLUDING A HOUSING CREDITPROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE OFFICERSTO LIVE IN LOW INCOMENEIGHBORHOODS-- HIRINGSOCIAL WORKERS TO HELP POLICEOFFICERS ON CERTAIN CALLS--AND A NEW SYSTEM TO TRACK USEOF FORCE INCIDENTS, CITIZENCOMPLAINTS, AND INVESTIGATIONSTO INTERVENE WITH OFFICERS.THE TAYLOR FAMILY IS STILLWAITING TO HEAR WHETHER THEOFFICERS INVOLVED IN TAYLOR'SDEATH WILL BE CHARGED.