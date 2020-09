Guinea pig and pug don't have a reputation for being the toughest, but they are the cutest Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 minutes ago Guinea pig and pug don't have a reputation for being the toughest, but they are the cutest Bingo the guinea pig and Dory the pug dressed up in sheriff costumes that would melt the heart of even the baddest outlaw. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this