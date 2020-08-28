Global  
 

Apple's New Stuff & iOS 14; Actress Holland Roden From 'No Escape' | Digital Trends Live 9.16.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Actress Holland Roden joins us to talk about her new movie 'No Escape' and her venture into van life; A/V Editor Jaron Schneider lets us in on his favorite new headphones for 2020; It's Wednesday, so that means it's time for TBD, a weekly confluence of tech and pop culture, hosted by Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh, this week it's the 72nd Emmy Awards; In the news: Apple rolls out new iPads, Watches and iOS 14 and developers aren't happy about it; A social media scandal is unfolding as teens were contracted by Turning Point USA to post misleading info; Volocopter, a German startup, is selling 1,000 tickets for future rides on its eVTOL taxi.


