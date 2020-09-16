Storm surge floods Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Coastal areas in the Florida Panhandle are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Sally's storm surge on Wednesday morning, September 16.

The region experienced heavy rains and ferocious winds overnight as the hurricane barreled towards the Gulf Coast states.

Footage from @JorFraStormz and @jwells9999 shows roads and surrounding residential areas in Pensacola submerged by floodwater.