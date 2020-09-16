Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is gaining ground

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is gaining ground

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is gaining ground

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that the Government's 'rule of six'policy for group sizes in England is necessary as "the disease is gainingground and we have a very clear means to suppress it".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity' [Video]

Boris Johnson admits there's 'not enough coronavirus testing capacity'

Boris Johnson admitted there was not enough coronavirus testing capacity ThePrime Minister told the Commons Liaison Committee: “We don’t have enoughtesting capacity now because, in an ideal world, I would like to testabsolutely everybody that wants a test immediately.” He promised that therewould be capacity for 500,000 tests a day by the end of October. But he urgedpeople without symptoms to stay away from testing centres – although heacknowledged the reasons why they may want to find out if they had Covid-19.“What has happened is demand has massively accelerated just in the last coupleof weeks,” he told MPs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published
Frustration at lack of testing capacity Covid-19 walk-in centre [Video]

Frustration at lack of testing capacity Covid-19 walk-in centre

Visitors to a walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Birmingham voice theirfrustrations after being turned away. It comes as Boris Johnson defended thesystem during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage [Video]

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published
Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 for PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

'It's a disaster': Shops in Brussels struggling for post-lockdown trade [Video]

'It's a disaster': Shops in Brussels struggling for post-lockdown trade

The Coronavirus plunged stores into uncertainty and despite reopening, many haven't been able to bring their staff back on board.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:50Published

Are going to restaurants safe during pandemic? CDC study says those dining-out are at high risk of contracting COVID-19

 Coronavirus has affected more than 29.6 million people with 9,36,000 deaths worldwide.
DNA

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 The president said at a town-hall-style event that the virus would disappear on its own and that the U.S. was “rounding a corner,” a view at odds with those..
NYTimes.com
Mexico celebrates independence with traditional cry [Video]

Mexico celebrates independence with traditional cry

Coronavirus was not enough to stop Mexicans marking their country's independence day on Tuesday (September 15).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong' [Video]

Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'

Boris Johnson has said a second national coronavirus lockdown would be “completely wrong”. The prime minister, appearing before the House of Commons liaison committee on Wednesday, said reimposing..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:00Published
UK government 'may have broken international law' over treatment of disabled people in coronavirus pandemic [Video]

UK government 'may have broken international law' over treatment of disabled people in coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson has been accused of potentially breaking international law affecting the care disabled people have received since the coronavirus pandemic began. In the House of Commons today Sir Edward..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:18Published
Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority' [Video]

Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority'

Angela Rayner has mocked Boris Johnson over his government’s “rule of six” exemption for grouse shooting and hunting. Labour deputy leader Rayner, stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:29Published