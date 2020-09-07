Russian Direct investment fund partners with Dr. Reddy's for Sputnik V trials in India|Oneindia News

Dr Reddy's and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have agreed to conduct clinical trials and distribute 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The RDIF is Russia's sovereign wealth fund.

Upon regulatory approval in India, the RDIF shall supply to Dr Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine.

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on human adenoviral vector platform, is undergoing clinical trials.

Deliveries could potentially begin in late 2020, subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

The RDIF said its partners will receive an effective and safe drug to fight the novel coronavirus.