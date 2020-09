Coastal Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle got a rude awakening this morning as the slow-moving storm roared in as a Category 2, and the damage is already extensive.



Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Sally makes landfall



Hurricane Sally makes landfall at Gulf Shores, Alabama. Credit: WAPT Duration: 05:59 Published 4 hours ago Tracking Hurricane Sally 9-15-20 11PM



Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:45 Published 13 hours ago Hurricane Sally puts southern states in a state of emergency



Now to the latest on hurricane Sally. The category one storm is slowly churning off the Gulf Coast. This morning Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana are all under states of emergency. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:29 Published 19 hours ago