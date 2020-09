'Barca & Inter made Aubameyang offers' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:55s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Barca & Inter made Aubameyang offers' Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals Barcelona and Inter Milan made offers to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer before he signed a contract extension with Arsenal. 0

Tweets about this Sam Uddin @sen10rfootball Inter and Barca made advancements but he decided to stay at Arsenal. Didn’t Gerrard once want Liverpool to sign Aubameyang? 1 day ago