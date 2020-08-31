Skip Bayless: Adebayo's block on Tatum has surpassed LeBron's 'chase down' as the 'best defensive stop in NBA playoffs' | UNDISP

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:22s - Published
The Miami Heat continue their hot playoff run by winning Game 1 in overtime over the Boston Celtics.

With only seconds left in OT, Jason Tatum got to the rim for what appeared to be a game-tying emphatic dunk only to get denied by Bam Adebayo for what Magic Johnson called “the greatest defensive play in playoff history” to give the Heat the win.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Bam's late game save.


