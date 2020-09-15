Global  
 

Jaya Prada backs Ravi Kishan, says Jaya Bachchan doing politics over Bollywood drug row

Amid tussle between Jaya Bachchan and Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug row.

Jaya Prada supported Ravi Kishan by saying, "I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction.

We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and we need to save our youth.

I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue."


Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row [Video]

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row

Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'. Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs. A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha. “Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha. This was necessary. The (film) industry is like cultural heritage. It's so old. The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector. Some people are spreading bad things about the industry. This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition. Drugs racket etc etc. Is this only in the (film) industry? Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors? If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it. This is what Jaya ji said. The film industry is being defamed because of a few people. This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom. The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped. Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension,” said Raut.

Shiv Sena supports Jaya Bachchan in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'

 The Saamana editorial also goes on to proclaim that the entire film industry is not "tarnished" as the case concerns lone actors and actresses and does not..
DNA Special: MPs Jaya Bachchan, Ravi Kishan's war of words on Bollywood's 'drug den'

 In the DNA, Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the statements made by actors-turned-MPs Jaya Bachchan and Ravi Kishan in Parliament over the alleged drug nexus in..
'He spoke truth': Ramdas Athawale backs Ravi Kishan on Jaya Bachchan's remark [Video]

'He spoke truth': Ramdas Athawale backs Ravi Kishan on Jaya Bachchan's remark

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech. In her speech, Bachchan had slammed BJP MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Athawale said that Kishan highlighted the drug issue from his experience in the film industry. Backing Kishan, Athawale added that the BJP MP just said the truth. "Ravi Kishan highlighted drug issue from his experience in film industry. To save the industry we need to make it drug free. What Jaya Bachchan said is also not incorrect. However, the matter is not about defaming the film industry. Not all, but many people in Bollywood take drugs. Ravi Kishan just raised the issue and said this should be stopped. Rhea Chakraborty, a few others have also been arrested by NCB. Ravi Kishan just spoke the truth," the union minister said.

‘Be someone who means something to the nation’: Kangana Ranaut to Kunal Kamra [Video]

‘Be someone who means something to the nation’: Kangana Ranaut to Kunal Kamra

Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in a fierce Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The war of tweets started after Kunal Kamra mocked the actor’s post and compared her to Sadhguru. ‘These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT,’ said Kangana in a tweet. Later when Kunal Kamra mocked the Centre’s decision to provide her Y-plus category security, Kangana Ranaut lashed out again and said that Kunal Kamra should become someone who means something to the nation. Kangana was providred Y-plus category security aftert she alleged her life was under threat. She was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Muslim-PoK’ remark. Her offer to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood has also created a row. Watch the full video for all the details.

