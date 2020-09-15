Jaya Prada backs Ravi Kishan, says Jaya Bachchan doing politics over Bollywood drug row

Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'. Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs. A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha. “Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha. This was necessary. The (film) industry is like cultural heritage. It's so old. The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector. Some people are spreading bad things about the industry. This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition. Drugs racket etc etc. Is this only in the (film) industry? Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors? If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it. This is what Jaya ji said. The film industry is being defamed because of a few people. This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom. The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped. Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension,” said Raut.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:36Published
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech. In her speech, Bachchan had slammed BJP MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Athawale said that Kishan highlighted the drug issue from his experience in the film industry. Backing Kishan, Athawale added that the BJP MP just said the truth. "Ravi Kishan highlighted drug issue from his experience in film industry. To save the industry we need to make it drug free. What Jaya Bachchan said is also not incorrect. However, the matter is not about defaming the film industry. Not all, but many people in Bollywood take drugs. Ravi Kishan just raised the issue and said this should be stopped. Rhea Chakraborty, a few others have also been arrested by NCB. Ravi Kishan just spoke the truth," the union minister said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published
Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in a fierce Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The war of tweets started after Kunal Kamra mocked the actor’s post and compared her to Sadhguru. ‘These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT,’ said Kangana in a tweet. Later when Kunal Kamra mocked the Centre’s decision to provide her Y-plus category security, Kangana Ranaut lashed out again and said that Kunal Kamra should become someone who means something to the nation. Kangana was providred Y-plus category security aftert she alleged her life was under threat. She was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Muslim-PoK’ remark. Her offer to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood has also created a row. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor..