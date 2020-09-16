Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Utd never held talks over Bale move'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:10s - Published
'Utd never held talks over Bale move'

'Utd never held talks over Bale move'

Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol explain why Manchester United never began 'credible negotiations' to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mourinho breaks silence as Tottenham close in on Gareth Bale transfer

Transfer latest on Gareth Bale as Tottenham open talks with Real Madrid over a shock move for their...
Football.london - Published


Tweets about this

charliemufc1999

🇾🇪MR charliemufc1999🇾🇪 Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol explain why Manchester United never began 'credible neg… https://t.co/yXJ3ti75kb 3 minutes ago

FerzanaAkram

Ferzana Akram Imagine if our government held talks with Isis. Never. It's already over, that's why the police issued those warn… https://t.co/sd2y6jCoD3 3 days ago

GCLDFLCWER

𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚 is a raging bisexual. @AVIDLYSMART && never really liked silence. that must be a reason why she never talks much around her housemates —… https://t.co/D26XZ30Gm6 4 days ago

BomberBrowne

SteveB @InvictaRegina Said before, never heard such pure bollox. USA equivalent of #RearStarmer no idea how to lead, waits… https://t.co/DUPjiRlmtJ 5 days ago