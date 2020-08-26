Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published
‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh

‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth.

Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education Policy, 2020, the senior Minister said, "The mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy.

Our mother tongue is not only a way of expression but also an easy medium to learn." "We are one of the youngest countries in the world.

Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets.

Identifying this power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields," he added.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath to make statement in RS on India-China standoff on Thursday

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, sources said. After his..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Rajya Sabha on India-China standoff on Thursday

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, sources said. "Defence..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Opposition questions Modi govt's handling of Covid-19 pandemic, seeks compensation for migrants who died during lockdown

 Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday questioned the Modi government's claim that the lockdown helped prevent over 29 lakh Covid-19 cases and thousands..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan: 11 dead as boat casizes in Kota; PM Modi expresses grief

 A total of 19 people were rescued while 11 bodies have been recovered after a boat, carrying over 40 devotees to a temple, capsized in Chambal river in Kota..
DNA

PM Modi took two loans from AIIB where China is largest stakeholder: Congress

 "Yesterday, the government admitted in Parliament that they took the first instalment of $500 million from China-based (AIIB) Bank on May 8 and another $750..
IndiaTimes

Surat bakery to make 700-ft-long cake weighing 7,000 kg to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

 The 700 feet long cake will be made at Sarsana convention centre on September 17. Nitin Patel of Breadliner said, "It will be a world record for biggest cake and..
DNA

Union Council of Ministers Executive authority in India

Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances [Video]

Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Bharatiya Kisan Union staged protest in Ludhiana on September 15. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protesters also blocked the roads and streets. Farmers also staged sit-in protest in Ambala against recent agriculture ordinances.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances [Video]

Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged protest in Amritsar on September 14. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protestors blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway. One of the protestors said, "Modi government is not working towards granting freedom to the farmers and instead making them slaves of the corporate."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this

JiteshK75764233

सुनीता ठाकुर जी RT @iamnikhilnanda: #NEP2020 focuses on foundational learning, languages, #SDGs, teachers training, #digital literacy. Set to transform Ind… 1 day ago

Nitin28719961

Nitin Holkar 🇮🇳 RT @KumariDiya: National Education Policy focuses on Real-life learning to help young students acquire lifelong learning skills. #NEP2020 h… 2 days ago

viserindia

viserindia National Education Policy brings transformational reforms in school and higher education system, focuses on experie… https://t.co/fgLbvVjnZ7 2 days ago

madhukarKG

madhukar National Education Policy brings transformational reforms in school and higher education system, focuses on experie… https://t.co/hUNNfVkLgB 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Education Policy gives importance to mother tongue: Rajnath Singh [Video]

New Education Policy gives importance to mother tongue: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister on September 16 said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives importance to "mother tongue and local language". At the webinar, Rajnath Singh said, "We are one of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia [Video]

Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy. Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:46Published
JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement [Video]

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:57Published