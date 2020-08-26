‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth.

Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education Policy, 2020, the senior Minister said, "The mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy.

Our mother tongue is not only a way of expression but also an easy medium to learn." "We are one of the youngest countries in the world.

Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets.

Identifying this power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields," he added.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education