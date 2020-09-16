Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:42s - Published
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Tuesday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month so our Shannon Sims and Charles Benson spoke with Judge Phil Chavez about what this month celebrates.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'We have to do better': Biden courts Hispanic voters, veterans in first Florida visit as nominee

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outlined healthcare proposals for veterans in Tampa before...
USATODAY.com - Published

Biden panned for playing 'Despacito' at Hispanic Heritage Month event

Joe Biden raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening over his attempt to appeal to Hispanic voters at a...
FOXNews.com - Published

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Florida for Latino vote

On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went down to...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks off in SWFL [Video]

Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks off in SWFL

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15. It is a month-long celebration that recognizes the contributions Hispanic and Latino Americans have made to the United States.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:08Published
KC creators celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month through art [Video]

KC creators celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month through art

KC creators celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:50Published
Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez [Video]

Google Celebrates Start Of Hispanic Heritage Month With Doodle Of OC Civil Rights Icon Felicitas Mendez

Tuesday was the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Google celebrated it with a doodle of Orange County civil rights icon Felicitas Mendez.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published